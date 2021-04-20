Short Interest in U.S.A Bank (OTCMKTS:USBK) Declines By 18.9%

U.S.A Bank (OTCMKTS:USBK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:USBK opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. U.S.A Bank has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01.

U.S.A Bank Company Profile

As of July 10, 2010, U.S.A Bank was acquired by Customers Bank (Phoenixville, Pennsylvania). U.S.A Bank operates as a community bank in New York. It offers deposit products, Internet banking, ATM cards, consumer loans, and residential and commercial loans. U.S.A Bank was founded in 2005 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

