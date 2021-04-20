Short Interest in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) Rises By 28.2%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the March 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Yalla Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,143,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,866,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,495,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,150,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,992,000.

YALA opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.99. Yalla Group has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $41.35.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $48.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised Yalla Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

