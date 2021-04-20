Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SIEGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

SIEGY stock opened at $86.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $41.87 and a 1-year high of $87.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.02.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $16.78 billion for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

