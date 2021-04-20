SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) were up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.43. Approximately 4,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 273,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $576.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.53.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.80 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 37.31%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 34,319 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 64.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 17,496 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

About SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.