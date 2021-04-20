Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,507,100 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 2,751,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Silver Elephant Mining stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33. Silver Elephant Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46.

About Silver Elephant Mining

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. It holds a 100% interest in the Gibellini vanadium project, which is located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also owns a 100% interest in the Titan vanadium-titanium-iron property located in Ontario, Canada; a 100% interest in the Ulaan Ovoo coal property located in Selenge province, Mongolia; and a 100% interest in the Chandgana Tal coal property and Khavtgai Uul coal property located in Khentii province, Mongolia, as well as holds 100% interest in the Sunawayo silver-zinc-lead, and the Triunfo gold-silver-zinc properties located in Bolivia.

