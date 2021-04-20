Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (CVE:VIPR) Director Gary Gordon Cope Purchases 70,000 Shares

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (CVE:VIPR) Director Gary Gordon Cope purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$41,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$41,650.

CVE VIPR opened at C$0.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19. Silver Viper Minerals Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.27 and a 12 month high of C$0.85.

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company holds 100% interest in the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

