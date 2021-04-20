Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Barclays

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $85.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvergate Capital from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.29.

SI stock opened at $125.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 115.82 and a beta of 3.00. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $187.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.47.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $7,542,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 28,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $4,041,653.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,119 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,418.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SI. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

