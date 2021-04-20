Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%.

Silvergate Capital stock traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,879,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $187.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.31 and a 200-day moving average of $82.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.70 and a beta of 3.00.

SI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

In other Silvergate Capital news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 28,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $4,041,653.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 17,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $2,273,734.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,169.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,119 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,418.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

