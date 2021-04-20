Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for $0.0653 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $179,886.98 and $64.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,755,973 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

