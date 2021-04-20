SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Holdings Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,064,000 after acquiring an additional 244,121 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,181,000 after buying an additional 208,400 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,293,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 710,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,940,000 after buying an additional 297,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 596,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,510,000 after buying an additional 29,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $71.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $77.99.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

