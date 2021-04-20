Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price lifted by CIBC to C$37.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

TSE ZZZ opened at C$33.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.66. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$10.65 and a 12-month high of C$33.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$248.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$206.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.2700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is currently 22.81%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total value of C$126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 220,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,939,292.50.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

