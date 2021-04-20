Sleep Number (SNBR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Sleep Number to post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $567.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.55 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. On average, analysts expect Sleep Number to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SNBR stock opened at $122.63 on Tuesday. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.70 and its 200 day moving average is $97.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America cut Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

In other news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total transaction of $1,303,134.00. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $424,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,590 shares of company stock worth $6,987,878 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

