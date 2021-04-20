Small Love Potion Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $15.82 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Small Love Potion coin can now be bought for about $0.0447 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Small Love Potion has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00067779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00091468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.65 or 0.00645616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00045966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 353,892,803 coins. Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity. The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

