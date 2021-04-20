Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.71. Soleno Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $4.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 74.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,141 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $623,000. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 662,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 246,180 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 278.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 116,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.