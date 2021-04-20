Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the March 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solvay has an average rating of “Buy”.

Solvay stock opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. Solvay has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

