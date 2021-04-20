Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) Short Interest Up 37.4% in March

Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the March 15th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TMTS opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.95. Spartacus Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Spartacus Acquisition Company Profile

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

