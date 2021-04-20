SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT) Shares Acquired by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors owned 0.71% of SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA:ROKT opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.94. SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $41.87.

