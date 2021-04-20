SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 138,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.30. The stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,436. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $68.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.83.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

