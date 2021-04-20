SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) is Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,414 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises 2.7% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $7,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 696,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,415,000 after purchasing an additional 151,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,577,000 after buying an additional 21,819 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 311,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000,000 after buying an additional 65,792 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 160,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $94.44 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $99.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.00.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

