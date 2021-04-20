Spectrecoin Market Cap Reaches $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00054282 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00048168 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.30 or 0.00309901 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000554 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008942 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00031425 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.