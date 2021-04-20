Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 0.9% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,696,000 after acquiring an additional 853,848 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,601,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,068,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,656,000 after buying an additional 635,319 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,617,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,698,000 after buying an additional 476,432 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 597.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 472,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 405,105 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $73.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,102. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $73.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.73.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

