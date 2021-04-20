Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 252.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,221 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF makes up approximately 13.7% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $14,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, TCF National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.40. The company had a trading volume of 35,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,957. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $89.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.47.

