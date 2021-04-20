Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF comprises 2.1% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,953,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,171,000 after buying an additional 269,575 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 705,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,498,000 after acquiring an additional 72,330 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 582,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,870,000 after acquiring an additional 31,268 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 219,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter.

FPX traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,258. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $67.97 and a 1 year high of $137.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.85.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

