Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $78.00

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 78 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 76.70 ($1.00), with a volume of 3233217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.60 ($0.99).

The stock has a market capitalization of £405.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 67.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 64.46.

In related news, insider David J. B. Shearer acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £34,000 ($44,421.22).

Speedy Hire Company Profile (LON:SDY)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

