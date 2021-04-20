Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Upgraded to Positive at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Spirit Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research downgraded Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $36.12 on Monday. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.17). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 12.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 416.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 45,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

