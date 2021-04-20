Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Timothy Emanuelson Sells 354 Shares

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,333. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Timothy Emanuelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $132.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.04.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $135,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,016 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,425 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.77.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

