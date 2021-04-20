Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 5,820 Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,820 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.28. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $95.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.08 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $4,546,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,960,464.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,000 shares of company stock worth $7,126,560. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

