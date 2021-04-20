Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Position in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,549 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in MDC Partners were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MDC Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,167,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 14,823 shares in the last quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MDC Partners by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 3,048,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 90,959 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in MDC Partners by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,836,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 45,189 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MDC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MDC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDCA stock opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71. MDC Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 0.69.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $328.17 million during the quarter.

MDC Partners Profile

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, business consulting, database and customer relationship management, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

