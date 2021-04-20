Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stake in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Passage Bio were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Passage Bio by 591.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Passage Bio by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Passage Bio by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Passage Bio by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

In related news, COO Jill M. Quigley sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $39,013.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ PASG opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts anticipate that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PASG. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.