Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $195,000 Holdings in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,780 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Stereotaxis were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Stereotaxis by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Stereotaxis by 31.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stereotaxis during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STXS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.75 million, a PE ratio of -74.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $8.62.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $6.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

