Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $207,000 in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 237,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50,846 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 300.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 78,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter worth about $272,000. 20.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $10,502,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,892,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $11,692,807.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SENS stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.88. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52.

SENS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.45.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

