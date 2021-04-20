Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 43,716 TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.26% of TOMI Environmental Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000.

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

TOMZ opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.16.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 78.06%. The company had revenue of $3.65 million for the quarter.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a fully portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that provides complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space up to 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ).

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.