SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $83.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSNC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a hold rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.65.

SSNC opened at $72.70 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 25,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 92,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

