StableXSwap Price Tops $2.23 on Top Exchanges (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 19th. Over the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded 42.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. StableXSwap has a total market cap of $30.44 million and $64,841.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableXSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.23 or 0.00004064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StableXSwap Profile

StableXSwap (CRYPTO:STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap. The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

