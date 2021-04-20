Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to report $253.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $245.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $262.10 million. Standard Motor Products posted sales of $254.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.29 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

SMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 572.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMP stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.55. The company had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,639. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The company has a market cap of $973.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average of $44.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

