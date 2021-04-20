Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 0.9% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. JNB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.39. 149,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,380,631. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The company has a market cap of $135.85 billion, a PE ratio of 152.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

