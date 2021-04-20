State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 12.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,820 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 168,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Covetrus alerts:

In related news, insider David Stuart Hinton sold 14,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $535,162.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at $94,211.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $44,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,917.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,976. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. Covetrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVET shares. Barclays started coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET).

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.