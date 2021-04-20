State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.04.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $135.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.13. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.18 and a 52 week high of $138.32. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.14, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $10,211,228.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,787,216.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,255 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,588. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

