State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,320 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of Quaker Chemical worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,096,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,464,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $370,998,000 after acquiring an additional 86,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,078,000 after acquiring an additional 35,317 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,208,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 410,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,977,000 after buying an additional 20,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $240.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $119.18 and a twelve month high of $301.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.56 and its 200-day moving average is $246.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 667.24 and a beta of 1.52.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $385.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

In other news, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total transaction of $651,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $410,170.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,264.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

