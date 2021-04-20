Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $52.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.48.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.