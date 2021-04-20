Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STLD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.48. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $52.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 145.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

