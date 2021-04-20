Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.07.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $42.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Stella-Jones from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Stella-Jones from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS:STLJF traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $40.63. The company had a trading volume of 196 shares, compared to its average volume of 272. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.38.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

