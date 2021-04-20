STERIS (NYSE:STE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $210.44

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $210.44 and last traded at $209.98, with a volume of 2211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $208.63.

STE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.40.

The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.47.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,290,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in STERIS by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 176,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in STERIS by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

