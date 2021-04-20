STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Short Interest Up 34.5% in March

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the March 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 626,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.40.

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,301. STERIS has a 12-month low of $138.66 and a 12-month high of $209.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

