Sterling Bancorp Announces Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $26.36.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STL. B. Riley downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

In other news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

