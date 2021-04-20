Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $26.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

