Sterling Investment Management Inc. Has $7.64 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 5.2% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 67,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $165.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.11 and its 200 day moving average is $170.38. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.04 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

