Sterling Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Diageo makes up 1.2% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.9% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in Diageo by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 227,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

NYSE:DEO opened at $180.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.84. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $181.00. The company has a market capitalization of $105.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.5348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

