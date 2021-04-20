Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stake Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,912 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,998,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $423,802,000 after acquiring an additional 79,617 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,007,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $176,855,000 after purchasing an additional 461,227 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Steven Madden by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,490,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,620,000 after purchasing an additional 183,954 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 2,138.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Steven Madden by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,228,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

SHOO opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.92. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $40.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -126.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

In other Steven Madden news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares in the company, valued at $34,309,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $207,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,661 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.