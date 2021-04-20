Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.6% of Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 188,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.29.

Shares of JNJ opened at $162.69 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.83 and a 200-day moving average of $155.30.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

